A Montague man who admitted to Judge Susan Sniegowski that he killed a dog last December pleaded guilty to a lessor charge Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court.
Eric James Woods II, 37, of 5016 Webster Road, pleaded guilty to attempted killing/torturing an animal.
He told Sniegowski that on Dec. 19, 2020, he shot a Chihuahua-Pekingese mix in the head with a handgun.
The dog belonged to his girlfriend’s mother.
Woods was arrested by Mason County Sheriff’s Office deputies at a Riverton Township residence on charges of killing/torturing an animal and a felony firearm charge.
Those charges will be dismissed at his sentencing on Sept. 7 at 1:30 p.m.
The plea agreement calls for Woods to receive a sentence of probation and no jail time.
He will be ordered to complete a psychological evaluation and perform 500 hours of community service.
He will also be ordered not to own or possess an animal.
Sentencing guidelines in the case are 0-3 months.
The maximum penalty for attempted killing/torturing an animal is two years.