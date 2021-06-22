A Montague man who admitted to Judge Susan Sniegowski that he killed a dog last December pleaded guilty to a lessor charge Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court.

Eric James Woods II, 37, of 5016 Webster Road, pleaded guilty to attempted killing/torturing an animal.

He told Sniegowski that on Dec. 19, 2020, he shot a Chihuahua-Pekingese mix in the head with a handgun.

The dog belonged to his girlfriend’s mother.

Woods was arrested by Mason County Sheriff’s Office deputies at a Riverton Township residence on charges of killing/torturing an animal and a felony firearm charge.

Those charges will be dismissed at his sentencing on Sept. 7 at 1:30 p.m.

The plea agreement calls for Woods to receive a sentence of probation and no jail time.

He will be ordered to complete a psychological evaluation and perform 500 hours of community service.

He will also be ordered not to own or possess an animal.

Sentencing guidelines in the case are 0-3 months.

The maximum penalty for attempted killing/torturing an animal is two years.

