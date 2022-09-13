The trial of the man accused in the 2021 automobile deaths of two Scottville residents and an unborn baby will be delayed until sometime in to the new year.
David Wellington’s attorney, Matthew Kacel, asked for a continuance of the case Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski.
Kacel asked for the continuance following a recent announcement by the Michigan State Forensic Science Division. State police said that reports on THC toxicology samples may be inaccurate because of a technical issue. Police have said that it may impact cases back as far as March 28, 2019 and number over 3,000. THC is the compound that gives marijuana users a high. The lab has stopped testing the compound until they can find another way to accurately give results.
He also said he wants to find his own expert who can analyze samples of Wellington’s blood alcohol content at the time of the crash.
“I’ve seen two primary results for his BAC,” Kacel said. “I’ve seen a PBT result which was 0.08 and then another result which showed it at 0.11. I want to know what it was at the time of the crash.”
Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Lauren Krienbrink had no issue with the continuance. The judge said she just wanted both parties to know that because of a backlog on the court’s calendar, that it would be sometime in January 2023 or after before it could be scheduled. It had been scheduled for the end of the month.
The charges arose after an accident in Walhalla that claimed the lives of Ashley Plotts and David McLain-Williams, with Plotts carrying an unborn child.
Wellington, 28, of Manton, is charged with two felony counts of second degree murder, two felony counts of operating under the influence causing death, a felony count of operating under the influence causing death/miscarriage, a misdemeanor count of failing to stop at the scene of a serious personal injury accident and a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied. There is an eighth count, a felony habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction.
He remains lodged in the Mason County Jail.