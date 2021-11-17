A convicted sex offender pleaded guilty to a lessor charge Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court.
Terrence Antonio Robert Murphy, 41, Muskegon, pleaded guilty to a charge of criminal sexual conduct, fourth degree. The charge means inappropriate touching with a person 13 to 16 years of age. Murphy was initially bound over on a charge of third degree, and it includes sexual penetration with a person in the same age range.
Murphy served time with the Michigan Department of Corrections on a charge of criminal sexual conduct and assault with intent to commit sexual penetration. He was sentenced to 5 years in prison on June 1, 2015 in Ottawa County. The date of that offense was Dec. 1, 2005 but he was not charged with that crime for some time. He was discharged from parole on March 6, 2019.
He is currently registered as a sex offender on the Michigan State Police’s sexual offender tracking system.
Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Lauren Kreinbrink explained the rationale for letting Murphy plead to a lessor charge. The incident in this case was in 2018.
“Given the age of the case, together with the facts, the likelihood of obtaining a conviction at trial would have been slim to none,” Kreinbrink said. “Criminal cases rarely improve as times goes on.”
Kreinbrink explained in an email to the Daily News that the case originally started with two counts of criminal sexual conduct third degree in district court, but only one count was bound over to circuit court based on the probable cause standard. During Murphy’s preliminary examination before 79th District Court Judge Peter Wadel in 2020, Murphy was bound over on the single count.
“Although I fully recognize that CSC fourth is a huge reduction, I preferred a conviction on a lessor charge as opposed to an acquittal,” she added. “This was all discussed with the victim and her family prior to the plea being taken.”
He will be sentenced Jan. 4, 2022 at 1 p.m.