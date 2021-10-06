A Muskegon man, who at the time of his arrest was on parole, was sentenced to jail time on a drug charge Tuesday before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski in 51st Circuit Court.
James David Allen, 38, was arrested in Mason County by sheriff’s office deputies on June 30 on a charge of possession of less than 25 grams of a controlled substance/heroine or cocaine.
Sniegowski sentenced Allen to 10 months in the Mason County Jail and ordered him to pay $250 in fines and other assessments.
Allen still has a parole hearing to face the consequences of committing a crime while on parole. The judge made his sentence to consecutive to any time he is given by the Michigan Department of Corrections at his upcoming hearing.
“This is a curious case,” Sniegowski said. “Because I had to weigh whether you would benefit from the jail time and the programs offered here, or to sentence you to a year in prison.”
Defense attorney Becky Lederer told the court that Allen had been doing well since he was paroled Dec, 5, 2019.
“But he recognizes that he relapsed and is ready to take responsibility for his actions,” Lederer said. “I would ask that he be granted an early jail release to go to an inpatient program if one becomes available.”
Lederer said that Allen had been on a waiting list for inpatient help since his parole but because he was doing counseling his parole officer tin Muskegon told him he didn’t need to stay on the list.
Allen declined to make any statements of his behalf. The judge acknowledged that he had sent a letter to her prior to Tuesday’s hearing. The contents of the letter were not shared in open court.
Allen has a lengthy history with the Department of Corrections beginning 20 years ago, when he was 18, according to the state’s inmate tracker program.
Those sentences were given out in Ottawa County for property crimes where he was given three terms of 18 months to 10 years. His next brush with the law happened in 2003, again in Ottawa County, when he was give a term of 18 months to seven years, six months, again for property crimes. In 2004 he was given concurrent prison terms, the longest being 18 months to 14 years, in Ottawa County, for property crimes, including uttering and publishing. In 2010 he was sentenced in Muskegon County, to nine to 40 years for three counts of second-degree home invasion, and uttering and publishing.
Those are the crimes he was currently on parole for since Dec. 5, 2019. His supervision was to end Dec. 5.