A Muskegon man is returning to to prison after allegedly violating parole.
Donald Leroy Petroski, 33, of 1377 Peck St., Muskegon, was sentenced to two to 30 years in prison for allegedly committing first-degree retail fraud while on parole.
Judge Susan K. Sniegowski issued the sentence Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court.
Petroski appeared via Polycom video from the Mason County Jail.
Assistant Prosecutor Beth Hand told the court that he had an extensive criminal history.
But his defense attorney, Ashley Siegel, said his criminal history didn’t involve violent crimes, and that they were mostly retail fraud and property crimes.
“And he knows that the crimes were committed because of his history of substance abuse,” she said.
Judge Sniegowski said that Petroski has 22 prior misdemeanor crimes and five prior felony convictions.
The judge ordered him to pay $809 in restitution and another $158 in fines, costs, and court fees.