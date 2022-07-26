Joseph Wayne James

Cheryl Higginson | Daily News

Joseph Wayne James, left, looks down at the defense table as his attorney Andy LaPres makes a point in 51st Circuit Court in Ludington.

 Cheryl Higginson | Daily News

A Muskegon man whose used a computer to send sexually explicit photos and messages to a 14-year-old boy was sentenced to probation and time served in jail Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court.

