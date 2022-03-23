A Muskegon woman was sentenced to jail time and probation for assaulting and resisting a police officer Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court.
Tatyana Alazey Dukes, 21, Muskegon, was sentenced to one year in jail and two years probation on the charge. She was ordered to serve five months of the jail term immediately and was given credit for 123 days already served in jail. The rest of the time will be served at the court’s discretion.
Assistant prosecutor Beth Hand told Dukes she needed to get her temper under control.
“You not only failed to obey the police officer that day, but you were trying to film him on your cell phone and yelling and screaming trying to make him look bad, make it look like he was the one at fault in the whole thing,” Hand said. “That was more than just not wanting to go to jail that day, it goes deeper. You need to adjust your attitude and get it in check.”
“I totally agree with the prosecutor,” Judge Susan K. Sniegowski added. “Your behavior that day was totally uncalled for. I don’t care if you had other things going on in your life that day. You don’t take it out on others. You need to learn to get your emotions in check.”
Dukes was ordered to pay $458 in fines, costs and other court fees as well as pay a $30 per month monitoring fee while she is on probation. The judge also ordered that she receive a full evaluation at community mental health and comply with their recommendations and treatment plan.