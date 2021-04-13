A North Muskegon man was sentenced to jail time, a rehabilitative program and probation for a felony drunken charge in 51st Circuit Court Tuesday. Proceedings were held via Zoom amid COVID concerns.
Patrick Joseph Pricco of North Muksegon was sentenced to one year in jail and three years probation for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, third offense. Additionally he will complete the inpatient program of the Salvation Army adult rehab or one very similar. The Salvation Army program last anywhere from six months to one year in duration.
He was sentenced to one year in jail with 30 days of that term to be served beginning Friday night and then be immediately released to the rehab program. He was also placed on probation for three years.
Mason County Prosecutor Lauren Krienbrink said she had grave concerns for public safety with Pricco.
“His blood alcohol content when he was arrested was 0.35, more than four times the legal limit, and this was at 12:30 in the afternoon,” she said. “His tolerance for alcohol is obviously quite high, and he certainly shouldn’t be driving.”
She also pointed out Pricco’s issues with social isolation and a criminal personality type that were concerning.
Defense attorney Cory Rickett said he felt the rehab program would offer the support and stability that Pricco needed to be successful.
Judge Susan Sniegowski said the guidelines in the case called for 7 to 34 months incarceration. She also cited safety concerns as well.
“I think however that after serving some jail time and then going to the rehab program that is where you will get the most help. They’re strict and very structured which is what you seem to need,” she added.
Additionally as part of his sentence he will perform 480 hours of community service and as part of his probation will be electronically monitored for alcohol use (SCRAM) and pay the $60 monthly monitoring fee. He was also ordered to pay $1,233 in fines, costs, restitution and other court fees.