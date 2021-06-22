A motion to to correct the sentence order of Tommy Bruce Lemire, 61, 125 W. Broadway St., Scottville, was approved by 51st Circuit Judge Susan K. Sniegowsk Tuesday.
Lemire was sentenced May 4 to serve between nine and 60 years for the rape of a young girl, beginning when she was 10 and continuing until she was 14.
Sniegowski asked his attorney, Al Swanson of Musekgon, if Lemire wanted a new sentence hearing.
Swanson said no, that his client just wanted the sentence order amended.
The matter in question was that a box was not checked on the order indicating that lifelong electronic monitoring was part of the sentence.
Lemire appeared at the hearing via Polycom from the Mason County Jail.