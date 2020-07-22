MANISTEE — The Manistee County Sheriff’s Office stated it assisted with State, Sheriff, City Enforcement Team (SSCENT) with a controlled purchase of illegal drugs on July 15.
According to a release from Manistee Sheriff Ken Falk, an undercover police officer purchased suspected methamphetamine from two men in Wellston. The officer purchased 3.7 grams of methamphetamine.
After the purchase, uniformed deputies pulled the suspect vehicle over and found that there were three occupants in the vehicle, two men and a woman. All occupants were ordered out of the vehicle and searched.
Michael Lott, 30, Wellston, and William Agster, 43, of Irons, were lodged in the Manistee County Jail and charged with delivery of methamphetamine, Falk stated in the release. Both subjects were arraigned and posted bond and are currently released from jail.