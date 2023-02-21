Two people accused of breaking into the former Camp Sauble Prison in Free Soil Township entered pleas before Judge Susan Sniegowski Tuesday afternoon in 51st Circuit Court.
Mark Earl Brown and Michael Charles Honderd each were charged in relation to a break-in at the prison in February 2022.
Brown, 54, was charged with a felony case of breaking and entering a building with intent and a felony case of conspiracy to break and enter a building with intent following his arrangement on Oct. 7, 2022 for the incident that took place in February 2022. Brown pleaded no contest charged.
Brown appeared via Zoom, as did his attorney, John Danian. Danian sought a no contest plea for Brown because of civil liabilities.
Honderd, 40, was charged with the same felonies that Brown was plus a count of habitual offender fourth offense notice.
He pleaded guilty to the charges and a habitual third offense.
Honderd and Brown join Jason Larry Jansma as entering pleas to the break-in. Jansma will be sentenced March 21.
Sentencing for Brown and Honderd is April 18.
Even though the former prison camp was no longer used by the Michigan Department of Corrections it was in use every October for the last several years as the FreeSoil-Meade Fire Department’s Haunted Prison, which last year drew thousands of people.
The three men were pulled over by Michigan State Police troopers from the Mount Pleasant Post in the early morning hours of Feb. 1, 2022, on U.S. 131 near Reed City in Osceola County.
After asking them to exit the Ford truck they were traveling in, troopers say they got conflicting stories about the items in the truck and how they got there.
A roadside search of the truck found drugs, electronics, copper pipes, reciprocating saws and blades, power tools and other handheld tools such as a crowbar, screwdrivers and wire cutters.
Honderd is serving prison time at Cooper Street Facility in Jackson as a part of his sentencing from Osceola County for a count of possession of burglar’s tools, according to online records from the Michigan Department of Corrections.
Brown pleaded no contest to a felony charge of possession of burglar’s tools and a misdemeanor charge receiving and concealing stolen property on Feb. 17 in 49th Circuit Court in Osceola County.
A sentencing date there is yet to be set, according to online court records.
Jansma was sentenced on Jan. 6 to 340 days of jail with credit of time served, 18 months probation, 100 hours of community service and pay $1,028.68 in fines and costs plus $14,140.45 in restitution to Ralph Carroll, Free Soil Township and Vincent and Rebecca Williams, according to online records of 49th Circuit Court.