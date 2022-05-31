Two persons entered pleas Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court:
• David Gibson pleaded no contest to three charges. Those charges included possession of methamphetamines; resisting and opposing a police officer; and resisting and opposing a police officer causing injury.
Judge Susan K.Sniegowski accepted his plea of no contest because of liability reasons.
He will be sentenced July 16.
• Franklin Eugene Chaple pleaded guilty to delivery/manufacturing methamphetamines; possession of cocaine and possession of analogues.
He will be sentenced July 12.