David Gibson

Cheryl Higginson | Daily News

David Gibson, left, listens during a hearing in 51st Circuit Court Tuesday afternoon in Ludington.

 Cheryl Higginson | Daily News

Two persons entered pleas Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court:

• David Gibson pleaded no contest to three charges. Those charges included possession of methamphetamines; resisting and opposing a police officer; and resisting and opposing a police officer causing injury.

Judge Susan K.Sniegowski accepted his plea of no contest because of liability reasons.

He will be sentenced July 16.

• Franklin Eugene Chaple pleaded guilty to delivery/manufacturing methamphetamines; possession of cocaine and possession of analogues.

He will be sentenced July 12.

