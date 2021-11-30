Two persons entered pleas Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski.
Nicholas Anthony Hammer, 34, currently an inmate at the Mason County Jail, pleaded guilty to aggravated stalking.
The charges were filed after incidents between July 27 and Aug. 13 involving a Ludington woman. He is scheduled to be sentenced at 1 p.m., Jan. 18, 2022.
Nancy Ann Lefler, 66, Free Soil, entered a plea of no contest to resisting/assaulting a police officer.
The charges were lodged following a June 8 accident near the intersection North LaSalle Road and Deer Run Road in Grant Township. Mason County Sheriff deputies say that Lefler “passively aggressively” resisted them as they were attempting to help her up a steep embankment following an accident.
A second count of resisting/assaulting a police officer and a charge of operating a motor vehicle while impaired from alcohol will be dismissed at the time of sentencing.
She is scheduled to be sentenced at 1 p.m., Jan. 25, 2022.