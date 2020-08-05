A homeless man and one other defendant entered pleas in 51st Circuit Court Tuesday before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski.
Justin Gates, 29, who is homeless, pleaded guilty to unlawfully driving away a motor vehicle in connection with a May 13 incident. He was arrested in Mason County but the crime took place in Kalamazoo, when Gates took his uncle’s van without his permission. He could have been charged in Kalamazoo but authorities chose to have him charged here, since he was arrested here.
At the time of his sentencing, a charge of being a habitual offender, third offense, will be dismissed as part of the plea agreement. The plea agreement also states that he will serve one year in jail with eight months to be served up front and the rest to be served at the court’s discretion. He will pay fines, costs and restitution, and is subject to license sanctions by the Secretary of State. The amount of probation is yet to be determined.
Sentencing guidelines call for him to serve 7 to 23 months. He will be sentenced Oct. 6. He was remanded to the Mason County Jail.
Dylan James Hansen, 26, 211 E. Dewey Road, Scottville, pleaded guilty to entering without permission in connection with a Dec. 31, 2019 incident. He was charged after he broke into a barn at 2324 N. U.S. 31 in Sherman Township.
He has been charged with breaking and entering with intent to commit larceny and trespassing. The count he pleaded to was an added count per the plea agreement. He will be ordered to serve 90 days in jail and will be given credit for time served. Additionally he will pay fines and costs.