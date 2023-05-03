Two people were sentenced in 51st Circuit Court Tuesday in unrelated cases by Judge Susan Sniegowski.
• Antwon Antononio Garza, 33, was sentenced to nine months in the Mason County Jail on a charge of possession of methamphetamines.
• Joshua Terry Navis, 42, was sentenced to 30 days in jail and was given credit for two days served on a charge of felonious assault. He was also placed on probation for one year. He was ordered to pay $458 in fines, costs, and other fees as well as to have no contact with the victim.