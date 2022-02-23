Two women were sentenced in unrelated cases Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski.
• Kayla Jean Johnson was sentenced to jail time and probation for possession of methamphetamines and larceny from a motor vehicle.
On the drug charge she was sentenced to 12 months in jail, ordered to serve 28 days up front and was given credit for 28 days already served. The rest of the jail time will be served at the court’s discretion. She was placed on probation for three years.
On the larceny charge she was sentenced to 12 months in jail, ordered to serve 23 days up front and was given credit for 23 days already served. She was placed on probation for two years. She was ordered to pay a $30 month monitoring fee per month while on probation and a total of $1,156 in fines, costs, and other court fees on both charges.
Assistant Prosecutor Beth Hand asked the judge to consider adding that she must complete a GED or adult education program as part of her probation.
Defense attorney Doug Stevenson told the court that his client was already enrolled in a substance abuse program and was completing her GED.
“I believe she’s already doing everything she’s supposed to do,” Stevenson said. “She and her family have moved to Ingham County, and she’s doing well.”
The judge wished her good luck at the end of her sentencing comments.
“This is the best I’ve seen you look in awhile,” she said, “and I’m sure it’s because you’re sober. I hope you stay that way.”
• Jamie Lynn Lanore, Fremont, was sentenced to probation for one year and one year in jail on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon. She was ordered to serve 125 days in jail up front and was given credit for 125 days already served. The rest of the time will be served at the court’s discretion. She was ordered to pay a $30 per month monitoring fee while on probation and $658 in fines, costs, and other court fees.
“I believe my client has learned her lesson the hard way,” Stevenson said. “She now knows you must have a permit to carry a weapon in a motor vehicle. I don’t believe we’ll see her back here.”