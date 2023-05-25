Two men were sentenced in unrelated cases Tuesday before 51st Circuit Court Judge Susan Sniegowski.
• Andrew Michael Desmarais, 35, was sentenced to two concurrent jail terms on a charge of stealing/using without consent of a financial transaction device and retail fraud, second degree. He was sentenced to 120 days in jail, which he has already served, on both charges. He was ordered to pay $681.75 in fines, costs, and other fees, including $33.75 in restitution.
• Robert Alan Lamadline, 32, was ordered to spend two days in jail on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon. He was given credit for time already served. A second charge of CCW was dismissed upon his plea to the first charge. He was placed on probation for two years and ordered to pay $683 in fines, costs, restitution and other court fees.