Two women were sentenced to jail time and probation in separate cases Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court before Judge Susan Sniegowski.
• Tammy Louise Tanis was sentenced to concurrent terms of three years probation and seven months in jail for unlawfully driving away a motor vehicle and malicious destruction of property less than $200.
A charge of home invasion, third degree was dismissed. She was ordered to pay $950.52 in fines, costs, and other court fees. Included in that amount is a $30 per month monitoring fee to the probation/parole department.
• Lea Louise Williams was sentenced to three years probation and two days in jail, with credit for time served, for possession of a controlled substance.
Prosecutor Lauren Kreinbrink said Williams had four prior felonies and 10 misdemeanor offenses which concerned her. She added that an agreement had been reached however. Tracie Dinehart, defense attorney, said she felt the resolution was appropriate and urged the judge to stick it. Additionally, Williams was ordered to pay $598 in fines, costs and other court fees, including a $30 monitoring fee to probation/parole department.