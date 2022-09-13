Two persons were sentenced to jail time and probation on drug charges Tuesday morning in 51st Circuit Court.
• Karleigh Rai Casano was sentenced to two years probation and one year in jail on a charge of possession of a controlled substance/cocaine, heroin. She was ordered to serve six months of the sentence up front with the rest of time to be served at the court’s discretion.
She will be allowed to be released from the jail time if a bed becomes available at the inpatient Salvation Army Center. There she would serve a minimum of six months, possibly up to a year.
“She would receive intensive therapy and one-on-one counseling on how to beat her drug addiction,” said Jeff West, defense attorney. “I think this would be a much more constructive use of her time.”
West added that Casano has five children at home who need her to be a better mom, which would also be addressed at the in-patient program.
Prosecuting Attorney Lauren Krienbrink said her major concern was the fact that this was Casano’s third felony conviction and that she was probation for another crime, when she was arrested on this one.
She said Casano was arrested following a traffic stop where she was found to be in possession of needles and tie-off bands, as well as some cotton balls which tested positive for heroin residue.
“I would ask the court to follow the plea agreement in this case,” she said.
The judge said she was reluctant to go along with the inpatient program instead of the jail time, but that she would.
“Just remember that if you fail to complete the program for any reason or violate the terms of probation at all, I will impose the other discretionary jail time.”
Casano was also ordered to pay $628 in fines, costs, and other court fees.
• Margaret Ann Sweet was placed on probation for two years and ordered to serve 166 days in jail, with credit for 166 already served, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance/cocaine, heroin.
She was ordered to pay $598 in fines, costs, and other court fees.