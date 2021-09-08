Two men were sentenced on different alcohol-related charges before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski in 51st Circuit Court Tuesday.
Joshua Michael Boger, 43, of Scottville, was sentenced to three years’ probation and jail time on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, third offense. He was sentenced to serve 98 days in jail and was given credit for 98 days already served.
Attorney Doug Stevenson told the court his client “had way too much to drink that night” but that he was now seeking help for his alcohol abuse problem.
“I apologize to the court but I am getting help through Community Mental Health,” Boger said.
He was ordered to pay $1,133 in fines, costs and other fees as well as $30 per month supervision fee. Charges of assaulting/resisting a police officer and possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle were dismissed upon his plea to the OUIL, third offense notice.
Gregory Paul Badgley, currently an inmate at the Mason County Jail, was sentenced to two years’ probation and 90 days in jail for operating a motor vehicle with high blood alcohol content. He was given credit for 58 days already served and is to be released to an inpatient treatment facility as soon as a bed becomes available. He was a ordered to pay $1,133 in fines, costs and court fees as well as a $30 per month supervision.
Badly told the court he was looking forward to the treatment facility time to receive the help he needs.