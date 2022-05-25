Two persons were sentenced on drunken driving charges Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court before Judge Susan Sniegowski.
• Robert Leslie Dewey was sentenced to two years probation and 90 days in jail for operating a motor vehicle while impaired. The judge ordered that he be able to serve the jail time in 30-day increments in order for him to stay employed. He was given credit for five days already served.
Prosecutor Lauren Kreinbrink told the court that this was Dewey’s fifth drunken driving conviction. He was arrested on the latest charge in February following a traffic stop. She added that his blood alcohol content was 0.233, nearly three times over the legal limit.
“He admitted to authorities that he had had nine beers to drink before getting in his vehicle to drive,” Kreinbrink said. “Since then, he has enrolled in the Mason County Recovery program. I would recommend that the court follow the recommendation from probation/parole.
“I hope this is a wake-up call for you Mr. Dewey,” she added.
“I’m shocked when I see what the penalties are for this offense now,” Judge Sniegowski said. “Even five years ago the penalties were much stiffer.”
He was ordered to pay $1,073 in fines, costs and other court fees. Additionally he was ordered to pay $30 per month monitoring fee while he is on probation to the probation/parole department. If the field agent places him on SCRAM (alcohol monitoring), it will be $60.
• Amber Irene Hambley was sentenced to two concurrent jail terms of one day in jail, with credit for time served, on a charge of possession of less than 25 grams of a controlled substance She was sentenced to just the jail time and no probation on the charge of impaired driving.
The judge noted that the drunken driving charge was a misdemeanor and no probation was a given on that charge. She noted as well that Hambley had no prior arrests on her record.
She was ordered to pay $1,095 in fines, costs and other court fees and a $30 per month fee to probation/parole while she is on probation.