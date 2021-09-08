Two men were sentenced on like charges of resisting and opposing a police officer stemming from separate incidents.
Donald Thomas Miller, 33, Ludington, was sentenced to two years probation and 95 days in jail. He was given credit for 95 days already served. He was ordered to pay $420 in fines and costs and $30 per month monitoring fee.
Miller told the court that he had been taking advantage of the time he spent in jail by reading self-help books and enrolling in online classes at West Shore Community College. He also has a job lined up when he is released from jail and that employer is paying for his college classes.
Judge Susan K. Sniegowski told Miller it was time to make serious changes in his life.
“It sounds like you have a good start on that and I believe the recommended sentence is appropriate for you,” she said.
Eleasar Esparza, no age or address available, was sentenced to two years probation and 10 months in jail, with credit given for 178 days already served. He was ordered to pay $666 in fines, costs and other court fees as well as $30 per month monitoring fees.
His attorney, Becky Lederer, said that her client was waiting on a 150-day inpatient substance abuse program.