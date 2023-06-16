Two men were handed lengthy prison sentences during hearings Tuesday before Judge Susan Sniegowski in 51st Circuit Court in Ludington.
Three others received sentences in unrelated cases, and one person pleaded guilty in a two-count file.
• Ricky Lee Hendrickson Jr., 34, was sentenced to 2-7 years with the Michigan Department of Corrections with credit for one day served in jail for two counts each of capturing/distributing an image of an unclothed person, to be served concurrently. For a count of possession of child sexually abusive material, Hendrickson was sentenced to 2-6 years in prison, also to be served concurrently. He also received 7-22 1/2 years in prison, also concurrently, for criminal sexual conduct, third degree (incapacitated victim). He was also ordered to pay $198 in fines and costs.
Hendrickson pleaded no contest to all four counts on May 2. A count of criminal sexual conduct, first degree (multiple variables) was dismissed.
• Brandon Matthew Jablonski, 31, was sentenced to 10 1/2-30 years with the MDOC with credit for 123 days in jail after pleading guilty on May 2 to criminal sexual conduct, first degree (multiple variables).
Jablonski also received a concurrent term of 5-15 years in prison with credit for 123 days in jail on a guilty plea for criminal sexual conduct, second degree (multiple variables).
He was sentenced to $198 in fines and costs for the two counts.
• Rachel Marie Mclain, 42, was sentenced to 52 days in the county jail with credit for 52 days served, three months probation and must pay $398 in fines and costs.
Mclain pleaded guilty on April 13 to possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy.
• Michael Joseph Ramsey, 30, was sentenced to eight months in jail with credit for 158 days served, three years probation and must pay $398 in fines and costs.
Ramsey pleaded April 18 to a count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy. A count of operating a motor vehicle without security was dismissed.
• John Sherman Russell Jr., 60, was sentenced to five months in jail with credit for two days, two years probation and must pay $398 in fines and costs.
Russell pleaded guilty April 18 to a count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy.
• Kevin Thomas Sturgeon, 56, entered guilty pleas on a two-count file. Sturgeon pleaded guilty to larceny by conversion of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000, and to larceny of $200 or more but less than $1,000. Sturgeon is scheduled to be sentenced July 18.