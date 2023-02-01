Two persons were sentenced in unrelated matters Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski.
• Laura Lynn Prutch was sentenced to concurrent terms of three years probation and three days in jail on two charges of assault/resisiting and opposing a police officer. She was given credit for three days already served in jail. She was ordered to pay $726 in fines, costs, and other fees as well as $30 per month monitoring fee
• Craig Lance Eichler was sentenced to one year in jail and 18 months probation on a charge of attempted felonious assault. He was given credit of 231 days in jail and ordered to pay $658 in fines, costs and other fees as well as $30 per month monitoring fee while he is on probation. He is to have no contact with the victim.