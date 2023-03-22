Two men were sentenced in unrelated cases Tuesday before 51st Circuit Court Judge Susan Sniegowski:
• Michael Nettles was sentenced to 12 months in jail and two years probation on a charge of domestic violence, third offense. He was given credit for 84 days already served and will be placed on remote alcohol monitoring while on probation. A no contact order with the victim will also remain in place.
Defense attorney Al Swanson said that Nettles knows he has a problem.
“He’s a different guy when he’s on booze,” Swanson said. “He’s working to rectify his alcohol problem.”
He was ordered to pay $688 in fines, costs, a $30 monthly fee for the time he is on probation, and other court fees.
• John Oskaboose, 26, was placed on probation for two years and was ordered to serve three days in jail, with credit for three says already served, for a charge of unlawful use of an automobile, a two-year misdemeanor. A charge of unlawfully driving away of an automobile, a five-year felony, was dismissed when he pleaded to the misdemeanor.
Prosecutor Lauren Kreinbrink asked the judge placed him on a longer probation time.
“He blamed taking his friend’s car on drug use,” she said. “I think he needs another year of probation.”
The judge said she felt two years was long enough.
“We’ll know in two years if he needs added time,” the judge said. “More probation time can be added if necessary.”
He was ordered to pay $658 in fines, costs, and other court fees as well as a $30 per month monitoring fee while on probation.