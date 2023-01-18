Two men were sentenced Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski.
• Jordan Lee Hasty Ruschkewicz was sentenced to jail time and probation on a charge of domestic violence and or knowingly assaulting a pregnant individual, third degree. He pleaded no contest to the charge following the July 8, 2022 incident. He was given 12 months in jail with credit for time served and ordered to pay $598 in fines, costs, and other court fees.
• Jared Wilson Strejcek, 25, of Scottville was sentenced on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon and a misdemeanor charge of driving with a revoked license.
He was sentenced to 90 days in jail and 18 months probation for the weapons charge. He was given 69 days jail credit. He was given a concurrent term of 69 days for driving on the revoked license and given 69 days credit. He was ordered to pay $708 in fines, costs, and other court fees.