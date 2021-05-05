Two men were sentenced to probation and time already served in jail on unrelated drug charges Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court.
• Brent Norman Ginter, 28, 110 Elm St., Apt. A, Manistee, was sentenced to 18 months probation for possession of cocaine less than 50 grams. He was given credit for 114 days already served in jail and ordered to pay $798 in fines, costs and other court fees.
He was ordered to continue with his substance abuse counseling and to obtain general mental health counseling through Community Mental Health.
Ginter was arrested Jan. 10 in the City of Ludington.
• Kenneth Edward Field, 29, 6735 Virnetta Drive, was sentenced to one year probation for possession of cocaine, 50 grams or less, and a misdemeanor charge of maintaining a drug house.
Judge Susan Sniegowski ordered that he must enroll in and successfully complete an inpatient or outpatient substance abuse drug program. She noted that he was already enrolled in substance abuse counseling through Community Mental Health and on a list to be placed in a program.
He was ordered to pay $798 in fines, costs, and other court fees as well as a $30 per month monitoring fee.
Field was arrested Jan. 10 in the City of Ludington.