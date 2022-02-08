Two persons were sentenced for their third offense of drunken driving Tuesday before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski in 51st Circuit Court.
Joshua Michael Boger, 42, of Scottville, and Nancy Ann Lefler, 65, of Free Soil, were both sentenced on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, third offense.
Boger was sentenced to three years probation and one year in jail, with credit for 130 days already served. Additionally he was sentenced to a concurrent term of one year in jail, with credit for 221 days already served, for three probation violations. Those violations were operating under the influence of liquor, assaulting and resisting a police officer and having an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle.
Prosecutor Lauren Kreinbrink said she thought the plea agreement was fair under the circumstances.
She did question whether Boger could maintain the sobriety he had attained in jail.
“His blood alcohol was 0.241 at the time of his last arrest. That’s three times the legal limit,” she said. “With his prior history of alcohol offenses he’s really going to have to make this his top priority. He needs to keep getting substance abuse treatment.”
Boger told the court he was sorry for the trouble he had caused.
“I don’t want to continue this way. I need to fix what I got wrong.”
He was ordered to pay $773 in fines, costs, restitution and other court fees.
Lefler was sentenced to probation for one year and 29 days in jail, with credit for 29 days already served.
Her blood alcohol at the time of her arrest was 0.333, Kreinbrink told the court.
“That’s over four times the legal amount,” she added.
“Although she has a limited criminal history (she has one prior felony) she needs to serious about her alcohol problem,” the prosecutor said. “I don’t think she believes she has a problem.”
Kreinbrink said the last incident where the charges come from occurred in June of last year. Mason County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an accident involving Lefler. Her vehicle had left the road and gone into the ditch. Lefler refused to leave the car upon the command of deputies and resisted them when they tried to help her.
“Mrs. Lefler, you need to continue with outpatient substance abuse treatment or consider going to a residential treatment facility,” Sniegowski said.
She was ordered to pay $623 in fines, costs, restitution and other court fees.