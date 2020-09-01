Two men were sentenced on drunk driving charges Tuesday, while a third man pleaded to like charges, in 51st Circuit Court before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski.
Bruce Ernest Vinton, 41, 104 E. Fifth St., Scottville, and Mark Thomas Sturr, 61, Pentwater, both received jail terms, while the third man, David Jon Dupree, 58, 62 N. Walhalla Road, Walhalla, pleaded guilty to a reduced alcohol charge.
Sturr told the court Tuesday afternoon, that he was ashamed of what he had done, and glad that he didn’t hurt anyone.
“It’s pretty scary to be standing here,” he admitted.
His attorney, Tracie Lynn Dinehart, told the court that Sturr had started counseling three days after he was arrested. Sturr said it would be nine months this weekend since he had a drink.
Sturr was charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, third offense, and he pleaded guilty to operating while impaired third offense.
Both Prosecuting Attorney Paul Spaniola and Dinehart said that Sturr had multiple medical problems, including being an insulin-dependent diabetic, which placed him in the higher risk group for COVID-19.
Because of those concerns, Judge Sniegowski suspended the “up front” jail time and ordered him to serve 60 days in jail at the court’s discretion during the next year. He was ordered to pay $1,308 in fines, costs, fees and restitution. Included in that amount is a $30 monitoring fee as he will be placed on electronic monitoring for six months.
Although Bruce Vinton was arrested on a charge of OUIL third offense, his attorney Doug Stevenson told the court that this latest charge was just a “blip” on the radar.
Stevenson said the last alcohol-related arrest Vinton had was in 2002.
Vinton pleaded to drunk driving, first offense. He was arrested May 30 at the intersection of Main and Fifth streets in the City of Scottville by Scottville City Police.
Spaniola said that the great strides Vinton had taken since his last arrest 18 years ago made him feel confident that letting him plea to the lesser charge was the right decision.
“My client had taken advantage of substance abuse services and continues to do so,” Stevenson said. “He has a great job he’s been at for awhile, and this was just one slip off the wagon.”
Judge Sniegowski sentenced him to 93 days in jail, which will be served at the court’s discretion over the next year. He was also ordered to attend the Victim’s Impact Panel and is subject to all license sanctions. Finally, he was ordered to pay $915 in fines, costs, fees and restitution.
Dupree pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of operating a motor vehicle while impaired first offense, instead of OUIL third offense. He will be sentenced Oct. 20. He was arrested May 31 on South Walhalla Road by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office as he was riding in his ORV down the road and into his driveway.