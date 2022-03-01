Two individuals were sentenced by Judge Susan Sniegowski in unrelated cases in 51st Circuit Court Tuesday:
• Ryan Allen Stever, 29, of Ludington, was sentenced to two years of probation, 12 months of jail at the court’s discretion, credit for a day of jail served and $598 in fines and costs plus $30 per month in monitoring fees for pleading guilty to two counts of resisting and obstructing an officer. The remaining two counts of resisting and obstructing an officer and disorderly person drunk were dismissed.
• Phillip Lee Dougherty, 46, of Ludington, was sentenced to concurrent terms on his guilty plea of operating while impaired and possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle. He was sentenced to 93 days in jail with three days up front and credit for three days, one year probation, 360 hours of community service and pay $1,038.