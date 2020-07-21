Two teens were given appearance tickets after they were spotted walking on the Ludington north breakwater wall when the gate was up, and it was closed, due to weather conditions.
Ludington Police ticketed the pair under the marine law code with trespassing on a pier. Ticketed were a 18-year-old Ludngton man and his companion, a 19-year-old female from Kalamazoo.
The pair were spotted and ticketed at 1:50 a.m. Saturday.
Although U.S. Coast Guard Station Ludington doesn’t keep track of wave heights, seas at times were reported to be creating 6 to 8-foot waves.
The Ludington Offshore Classic fishing tournament, which was held last week was delayed at times because of waves and weather, and was called off for the day at 10:30 a.m. Saturday because of high waves and dangerous conditions.