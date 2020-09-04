GRAND RAPIDS — Paul P. Piper of Ludington was sentenced to 63 months in prison with three years’ supervised release by Chief U.S. District Judge Robert J. Jonker Thursday afternoon in federal court in Grand Rapids.
Jonker also ordered that restitution will be decided in 30 days as both the U.S. Attorney’s Office and Piper’s attorney, Matthew Borgula, work on finalizing the total amount.
The restitution was ordered to be at least $1.7 million to reimburse the embezzlement from Lake Michigan Carferry, the operators of the SS Badger. An amount of more than $300,000 is owed to the IRS. The plea agreement that was accepted by Jonker also called for $1.7 million in a financial penalty.
“What I do think is the first person you need to make amends with is yourself,” Jonker said after rendering his decision near the conclusion of the hearing that lasted roughly an hour and a half. “You need to take in the reality of what you did. You need to come to terms with what you did (and) that is coming to terms in a positive way.”
The prison term was 63 months for bank fraud and 36 months for a federal income tax offense, and those terms are to be served concurrently. He received three years of supervision upon his release for the bank fraud count and a year of supervision for the income tax offense, and those, too, are to be served concurrently.
Piper declined to comment to the Daily News about the case after the hearing, but he gave an impassioned statement to the court, describing the impact the ordeal has had on his wife and four sons and the friendships he had with those at LMC.
“I’ve been trying to help my family and employees, but I ended up hurting them,” Piper said in court. “All I can do is make amends. I know it’s going to be tough. I need to clean my conscience of this.”
Chuck Leonard, a vice president with Lake Michigan Carferry, read a victim impact statement remotely via a video. Leonard and LMC officials, as well as members of the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, listened to the proceedings in federal court remotely.
Leonard described the various challenges the company has undergone in the more than 10 years during which the embezzlement was happening. He had to stop himself when he discussed the impact of the 200-plus employees of the company.
“Employees had to sacrifice pay increases, bonuses and we had to stop having Christmas parties,” Leonard said. “Assets were sold to generate cash.”
He said the impact the embezzlement had reached from Ludington to the SS Badger’s sister port in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, in terms of not just the jobs but the communities at large. And he said the embezzlement put the jobs of its 200 employees at risk right now.
Jonker amended a previous order of forfeiture for a money judgment on Tuesday from $550,000 to $1,740,037.91. Prosecutors sought the change because they learned that Piper received more than $1.7 million in proceeds from his fraud of LMC.
Before the sentencing, the two sides had differences of opinion regarding how it should be carried out. In federal court, sentencing guidelines are in place before the hearing and a federal probation officer makes a recommendation on what range a defendant should be sentenced under.
The two sides, though, agreed in an unopposed motion before Jonker to determine the restitution amount 30 days after Thursday, Sept. 3. In the motion, prosecutors state that the amount of restitution to LMC will need to increase to factor in penalties and interest costs incurred by the carferry because of the embezzlement. Prosecutors shared its views with the defense on Aug. 25, and prosecutors asked for the delay in the decision on full restitution so the defense can review those amounts.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Ronald Stella stated in a sentencing memorandum dated Aug. 27 that the government was asking Jonker to accept the sentencing guidelines applied by the probation officer — including one for causing substantial financial hardship — and sentence Piper within the guideline range. The guidelines in Piper’s case called for 63 to 78 months in prison.
Borgula argued in a sentencing memorandum dated Aug. 28 that the defense objected to the sentencing enhancements and asked Jonker to consider a variance or departure form the guidelines because of the financial impact already incurred and the risk factors to the coronavirus.
Stella wrote in the memorandum that LMC suffered a substantial financial hardship because of Piper’s actions, specifically LMC’s ability to obtain credit. The penalties and interest from the IRS was $208,511.81 and the interest costs incurred by borrowing over the winter months was $236,128.59. Plus, LMC was getting less favorable terms on its loans through what was then Chemical Bank, now TCF Bank. Once the embezzlement was discovered, the bank wanted a full review of LMC’s financial statements, and the review found that many of the assets on the statement were incorrect.
Plus, because of the loss of more than $1.7 million, prosecutors say it didn’t allow for some maintenance to be carried out on the SS Badger. The company has operated at a net loss for several years, prosecutors stated, and the COVID-19 pandemic’s toll on the business is creating an even greater strain on the company itself.
Stella wanted the court to stay within the sentending guidelines.
“The public further needs to know that this sort of crime, which has significantly damaged the financial position of the carferry and jeopardized its very existence, will be met with a long term of incarceration,” Stella wrote. “The carferry is one of the largest employers in the region that includes Ludington…, and the jobs of many individuals are now at stake because of (Piper’s) greed.”
Borgula countered, though, and also cited the COVID-19 pandemic as part of his argument. He wrote that perhaps Piper could serve time via home confinement or not to have a lengthy incarceration so he may not be exposed to the disease.
“Correctional facilities are, of course, breeding grounds for infectious diseases, due to the close proximity to other inmates and shared restrooms, sleeping spaces and eating spaces,” Borgula stated.
He cited Piper’s medical and physical conditions in requesting home confinement.
Jonker agreed with Stella during the hearing, though, that the Bureau of Prisons is capable of handling Piper’s medical conditions. Jonker said the COVID-19 pandemic has caused several hearings for early release or a different release, and he said he has only granted two after lengthy terms were already completed.
Borgula also stated in the memorandum that Piper did not cause LMC a financial hardship. He argues that, though the terms of credit for the carferry are not as good as they once were, LMC is still able to obtain credit.
“While Mr. Piper has acknowledged and accepted responsibility for his crime, he should not be held responsible for the collapse that did not occur,” Borgula wrote. “A financial hardship, not a ‘substantial financial hardship’ occurred, therefore this court should not increase Mr. Piper’s guidelines based on this enhancement.”
Also, Borgula stated the defense agreed to pay not only the restitution of about $1.7 million to the carferry and another $363,926 to the IRS but also a judgment of at least $1.7 million to be paid to the United States for a total financial penalty of about $3.8 million.
Jonker ruled, though, that the carferry did have a substantial financial hardship because of the change in terms from its lender. Those terms had an impact where LMC has to do more with its expenses as it has either broke even or incurred a loss during a year. In four years alone, Jonker mentioned each year from 2014 through 2017, the amount embezzled was more than $200,000. In two of those years, it was $300,000 or more.
Borgula said Piper was quick to accept responsibility, agreed to plead guilty to the two felony counts and receive punitive penalties, and those factors needed to be considered in regard to Piper’s prison term. Piper was not remanded, but was ordered to report to the Bureau of Prisons by Jonker when the bureau makes the request.
The case began in September 2018 with a search warrant executed by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI at the location of Riverflats Coffee and Piper Tax in Pere Marquette Township after the FBI was asked to investigate in May 2018. A felony information was filed in U.S. District Court in February on defrauding financial institutions and LMC and filing a false tax return.
Piper pleaded guilty June 2 to the felony information. From 2007 through 2018, Piper masked checks where he would use company accounting software to make a check payable to himself, print the check and then change the accounting to where the check indicated in the software that it was paid to an insurance vendor. He also wrote checks to himself or his tax preparation business for financial and accounting services he didn’t provide. He either forged the signature or used a signature stamp to deposit the funds into his accounts. The funds went toward helping to prop up his pair of businesses in Pere Marquette Township as well as assist family members.
To further hide his work, Piper moved funds so the month-end financial statements didn’t indicate something was wrong.
Piper also forced LMC to incur penalties an interest from the IRS to the carferry because he stopped an electronic payment authorization so payroll taxes were paid on time.