GRAND RAPIDS — Paul Piper of Ludington was sentenced to 63 months in prison with three years' supervised release by Chief U.S. District Judge Robert J. Jonker Thursday afternoon at federal court in Grand Rapids.
Jonker also ordered that restitution will be decided in 30 days as both the U.S. Attorney's Office and Piper's attorney, Matthew Borgula, work on finalizing the numbers.
The restitution was ordered to be at least $1.7 million to reimburse the embezzlement from Lake Michigan Carferry, the operators of the SS Badger. An amount of more than $300,000 is owed to the IRS. The plea agreement that was accepted by Jonker also called for $1.7 million in a financial penalty.
