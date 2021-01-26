Jack James Johnson, 46, 494 S. Pere Marquette Highway, was scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday on a charge of criminal sexual conduct, fourth degree.
However, after hearing comments from all sides, including a statement from the victim, Judge Susan K. Sniegowski said she would not accept the plea agreement to move forward with the sentencing.
“I don’t feel the recommended time of 45 days in jail is appropriate for the offense that occurred,” the judge said. “The guidelines in the case call for 0-6 months in jail, and they are advisory. It will now be up to the defense attorney and the prosecutor to meet to draw up a new plea agreement.”
Defense attorney Julia Springstead had asked for the court to follow the guidelines because of the amount of health issues that her client suffers from, including multiple sclerosis and the current COVID pandemic. She also cited that he had many upcoming doctor appointments and tests.
Prosecutor Lauren Krienbrink reminded the court that although the 26-year-old victim in the case had not suffered any physical injuries she still deals with mental trauma.
Johnson remains free on bond.