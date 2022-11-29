Several people entered pleas in 51st Circuit Court Tuesday on unrelated matters, including one man who pleaded guilty to drunken driving causing serious injury earlier this fall.
• Bryan Lewis Bruner, 35, was charged with the offense from a Sept. 17 crash. Bruner struck a motorcycle after 2 a.m., Sept. 17, on Pere Marquette Highway and left the scene. The vehicle Bruner was driving was found south of the scene, disabled and in a lane of traffic, according to the Michigan State Police in September.
A misdemeanor count of failing to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in serious impairment will be dismissed at the sentencing.
• Tony Jerome Lopez, 48, pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault). He was charged following a Sept 27 incident in Eden Township where he threatened his wife with a box cutter. He will be sentenced Jan. 17, 2023 at 10 a.m.
• Alyxander Carl Smith, 29, pleaded guilty to three counts of stealing or retaining a financial transaction device. He was charged following three incidents on Sept. 6, 2021 in which he used a card not belonging to him at the Ludington Dollar General, the Free Soil Dollar General and the Ludington Liquor Store.
He also pleaded guilty to being a habitual offender, fourth offense.
He will be sentenced Jan. 17, 2023 at 10 a.m.
• Jordan Lee Hasty-Ruschkewicz, 33, entered the no contest plea with his attorney Al Swanson stating that his client had a mental health issue which allowed him to enter that particular plea.
Sniegowski read from the police report of the incident that took place on July 8 in the 200 block of Tinkham Avenue in Ludington where Ruschkewicz was living with the victim.
“The defendant pushed (the victim) against the wall,” she said.
Another case with charges of domestic violence third offense and habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction was to be dismissed, according to the plea agreement put on the record by Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Lauren Kreinbrink.
Sentencing will be Jan. 17, 2023.
• Jonathan Michael Jones, 36, entered the pleas of no contest. One of the counts was added on for the plea, according to Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Lauren Kreinbrink. Three other counts were to be dismissed: assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder; felony firearm; and, domestic violence.
In reading the police report of the incident that took place on Sept. 17, Sniegowski asked Jones if he had pointed a handgun at a woman and the woman’s daughter. Jones said he did.
Jones’ attorney, Karri Russell, said the reason for the no contest plea was because there may be civil liability at stake.
He will be sentenced Jan. 31, 2023.