A preliminary exam will be taking place in a case that involves charges coming from a fatal accident that claimed the life of a couple from Scottville and an unborn child in early March.
David Allen Wellington, 27, of Manton, faces eight charges from allegations involved in a vehicle crash on March 1 where David Lee McLain-Williams and Ashley Plotts died, as well as the unborn child Plotts was carrying.
Judge John Middlebrook of 79th District Court ordered that the preliminary exam take place at 9 a.m. on July 9.
Wellington is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death, one count of operating while intoxicated causing miscarriage/stillbirth, one count of failing to stop at a scene of an accident resulting in death and one count of operating without a license. There is also a habitual-offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction count.
Wellington’s attorney, Matthew Kacil, said he and his client were requesting the preliminary exam to move forward, and in the interest of time, would work with Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Lauren Kreinbrink to agree to certain stipulations of agreement.
“We’ve had a couple of emails with Miss Kreinbrink and I,” Kacil said. “I think what we’re going to try to do, which I prefer, quite frankly, is try to slim down how many witnesses we have to bring in. Typically, I would skip to the DNA results, blood… I don’t need to bring the guys from the lab. I think her and I could slim the list down to the real people we need, the officers and such like that.”
Kreinbrink said that her office offered a deal for Wellington to plead guilty to all of the charges except failing to stop at a scene of an accident resulting in death and a count of operating without a license. The sentencing guidelines would call for 26 years and 3 months in prison to 87 years and 6 months in prison, plus fines, costs and restitution.
Kacil, on behalf of Wellington, declined, and requested the preliminary exam.