A Scottville woman was sentenced to prison terms on drug charges Tuesday before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court.
Jenna Dianne Myers, 28, was sentenced to concurrent terms with the Michigan Department of Corrections on charges of possession of methamphetamines/ecstasy and possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, heroin or other narcotics.
She received two terms of 366 days to 15 years. She was given credit for 142 days already served.
Defense attorney Traci Dinehart told the court that her client had significant health issues but that she had been going through substance abuse treatment.
Myers told the court she knew she had a problem but that she was working on it and asked the judge to follow the plea agreement.
“It’s encouraging to the court that you recognize that you have a problem,” the judge said. “That’s the first step.”
She was ordered to pay a balance of $266 in fines, costs and other court fees.