A man who fought another over a parking place was sentenced to jail time and probation on a charge of felonious assault Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court.
Vaughn Anthony Andrus, 34, of 602 N. Rowe St., Apt. No. 3, had previously entered the plea on the added count. The felonious assault charge was an added second count, and a charge of assault to do great bodily harm less than murder was dismissed in connection with the January incident in the City of Ludington.
He was arrested Jan. 22 by Ludington City Police after he and another man were arguing over a parking space at the apartment house. He allegedly punched the man, pinched his finger in a car door, and caused the man to have a sprained arm according to court records.
Although defense attorney Al Swanson asked that his client just be sentenced to probation Judge Susan Sniegowski sentenced Andrus to two years probation and six months in jail. Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Beth Hand asked that the judge follow the plea agreement, which included jail time.
Andrus was ordered to pay at least $500 in restitution to the victim, with the final amount to be determined. Additionally he was ordered to pay $658 in fines, costs, and court fees, plus an additional $30 per month monitoring fee.
Probation for assault
A second man, Terryn Dewayne Borgh, 23, of 311 N. Lavinia St., and currently housed in the Mason County Jail, was also sentenced to probation and jail time for assaultive crimes Tuesday.
Borgh previously pleaded guilty in two separate court files to domestic violence and interfering with a telecommunications device. A charge of assault to do great bodily harm less than murder was dismissed upon his plea to the other charges. He was arrested Dec. 24, 2020, by Ludington City Police following an incident in the 300 block of North Lavinia Street.
On the domestic violence counts, he was sentenced to concurrent terms of 93 days in jail with credit given for 154 days already served. On the interfering charge he was sentenced to 18 months probation, which included a no contact order with the victim or her family. He was ordered to pay $981 in fines, costs and other court fees as well as $30 per month monitoring fee.