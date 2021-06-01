A repeat offender was sentenced to time with the Michigan Department of Corrections before 51st Circuit Court Judge Susan K. Sniegowski Tuesday.
Johnathon Dale Moore, 47, of Muskegon, currently an inmate at the Mason County Jail, was sentenced to concurrent terms of 20 months to 20 years with the MDOC for stealing a snowblower earlier this year; for resisting and opposing a police officer and for being a habitual offender, fourth offense.
Prosecutor Lauren Krienbrink told the court that Moore had an extensive criminal history, dating back to 1989. She said he stole the snowblower on Jan. 4 and then turned around and sold it to the pawn shop in Manistee.
“He did these things when he admitted he was high,” Krienbrink said. “Then on another occasion he fled from police officers. I ask the court to follow the plea agreement.”
“I ask that the court sentence my client to jail time and not prison,” Al Swanson, defense attorney of Muskegon, said. “His wife has a lot of physical problems and he wants to be accessible for her. He has also sought out the help of Community Mental Health while he has been in jail. He didn’t fight with police officers, no one got hurt, he just hid from them.”
The defendant also ask the court for jail time and not prison.
“For the first time in my life I am finding out who I really am,” Moore said. “I cry every time I meet with them because I am finding out my history and understanding why my past has influenced what I do now. I’m not the same person I was when I came into the jail. You can ask any of them. I’ve changed. I’ve really opened up, and this is what I need.
“I need help. I don’t need to sit in a prison cell.”
He was also ordered to pay $198 in court fees.