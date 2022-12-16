Cell phone data led investigators with the Michigan State Police to charge two individuals with breaking into Camp Sauble Prison — home of the Free Soil-Meade Fire Department’s Haunted Prison — in Free Soil Township last February, according to a police report from MSP.
The report was requested by the Daily News through the Michigan Freedom of Information Act. It was received Thursday.
Mark Earl Brown, April Lynn Wilson, Michael Charles Honderd and Jason Larry Jansma were in a blue Ford F-150 when they were stopped by MSP troopers Matthew Krause and Randall Jordan of the Mount Pleasant post at 3:40 a.m. on Feb. 1.
After asking the individuals to exit the vehicle, the troopers “received conflicting stories about the items in the truck and how they got there,” Krause wrote. “A roadside search of the truck found methamphetamine, electronics, copper pipes, reciprocating saws and blades, power tools and other handheld tools such as a crowbar, screwdrivers and wire cutters.”
The troopers seized the truck, and in doing so, also seized three cell phones.
At the time of the traffic stop, the suspects claimed they were heading to Grand Rapids after being at the residence of Jansma’s son in Mesick.
Krause writes he obtained a search warrant for two of the cell phones on Feb. 4, and the searches were done by the Central Michigan University Police Department.
“Information from one of the phones provided images and GPS coordinates that led to an abandoned state prison in Free Soil Township,” he wrote on Feb. 24. “Further investigation into that facility revealed it was owned by Free Soil Township and had been broken into. After victims were contacted, some of the property seized from the traffic stop on (Feb. 1) was confirmed to have been stolen from this building.”
According to the report, the GPS coordinates from Honderd’s phone matched the prison. Photos taken by the phone also had GPS coordinates that were just inside or outside Camp Sauble, the report stated. One, Krause writes, shows Jansma at the prison and photographed by Honderd.
Krause and Jordan went to the prison on Feb. 23 to investigate further. The pair found the fence to be damaged, and the went into the “mechanic room.”
“Inside the mechanic room, we saw several copper pipings along the walls and ceiling which had been cut and were missing sections,” Krause wrote. “The same style valves and pipes were seized from the pickup truck.”
Another room showed a forced entry from a lock being cut.
“The latch with the padlock had appeared to be cut,” Krause wrote. “This was the room (a victim) stated he had two speakers and his laptop in for storage.”
In a later report, on April 25, MSP Analyst Chelsea Schneller indicated to Krause that two phones, one belonging to Brown and the other to Honderd, pinged from phone towers in the vicinity of Camp Sauble “at various times between (Jan. 31) and (Feb. 1) during phone calls and text messages made from both phones.”
Damages and effect on Haunted Prison
Free Soil Township Supervisor Gregg Surma said Friday afternoon that the township has done what it can to help prevent a future break-in incident at the old prison.
“We’ve got cameras up there now,” he said. “They go to the smartphone and it sends off a signal, so the firemen are close (in case something happens).”
The prison was broken into prior to that in at least one instance involving seven individuals from the Muskegon and Grand Haven in May 2020. Three others, in April 2020, broke in. None of those, though, allegedly cut piping from the prison or stole equipment.
Surma said the electronics that were taken — speakers and a laptop as described in the police report — were from the fire department. He said he’s not aware of anyone else trespassing on the property since February.
“It’s a nice thing the firemen are using it for (with the Haunted Prison),” he said. “It’s a shame that people go in there. They did steal (the fire department’s) stuff. They’re dealing with that part of that. I’m dealing with the building.”
The piping that was removed from the prison only will affect it if it were to be sold by the township, Surma said. He estimated the damages to be more than $5,000.
Charges and convictions
Brown, Honderd and Jansma all are in various stages of their court hearings in Mason County, according to online court records. Wilson and the trio of men also had cases in Osceola County from the initial traffic stop.
Brown is facing a felony count of breaking and entering a building with intent and a felony count of conspiracy to break and enter a building with intent in 51st Circuit Court in Mason County. There is a pre-trial conference scheduled for Tuesday. He had a $500, 10% bond issued when he was arraigned in 79th District Court.
In 49th Circuit Court in Osceola County in Reed City, there is a jury trial scheduled for Feb. 7 for a felony count of possession of burglar’s tools and a misdemeanor count of receiving and concealing stolen property of $200 or more but less than $1,000, according to online records.
Jansma is facing a felony count of breaking and entering a building with intent, a felony count of conspiring to break and enter a building with intent and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant second conviction in 51st Circuit Court. He had a $50,000 cash or surety bond issued. He has a pre-trial hearing scheduled for Jan. 10, 2023.
He pleaded guilty in 49th Circuit Court to a charge of possession of burglar’s tools. Jansma also had a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant second conviction dismissed. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 6, 2023.
Jansma is already serving three years of probation for drug offenses, according to online records from the Michigan Department of Corrections. He was sentenced to that term on Aug. 18 for maintaining a drug house and possession of methamphetamine. He also received the same sentence on July 7 for possession of methamphetamine and possession of narcotic or cocaine less than 25 grams.
Honderd has not yet been arraigned in 79th District Court in Mason County on any charges, according to online records. A three-felony complaint was filed on June 10 alleging a felony count of breaking and entering a building with intent, conspiracy to break and enter a building with intent and habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction.
Honderd’s case in 49th Circuit Court was sentenced on Nov. 23 to one year and a day to seven years with the MDOC with credit for 50 days served in jail after pleading guilty to receiving and concealing stolen property of $200 or more but less than $1,000 and attempted possession of burglar’s tools.
He is serving his prison time at Charles Egeler Reception and Guidance Center in Jackson, according to MDOC. He previously served time in prison for home invasion second degree and illegal sale or use of a financial transaction device.
Wilson did not have charges in Mason County. She faced a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstasy in 49th Circuit Court. That case was remanded to 77th District Court.