A Rockford man entered pleas on several charges Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski.
Rojelio Cody Yates pleaded guilty to carrying a concealed weapon, two counts of assaulting and resisting a police officer, possession of methamphetamines and being a habitual offender, fourth offense.
The pleas were from three different case files.
To support his plea of habitual offender, fourth offender, the judge listed the prior sentencing dates of March 25, 2006, for home invasion; May 1, 2007, for larceny from a motor vehicle; and March 4, 2009, for a felony firearms charge.
He is to be sentenced at 1:30 p.m., Oct. 26. He continues to be lodged in the Mason County Jail.