A Rockford man, with a prior criminal history in Mason County, will be returning to the custody of the Michigan Department of Corrections following his sentencing in 51st Circuit Court Tuesday.
Rojelio Cody Yates, 33, was sentenced to three concurrent terms of 2-20 years in prison which will be served consecutively to whatever time he receives at his parole violation hearing. The charges he was sentenced on included carrying a concealed weapon, resisting and opposing a police officer and possession of methamphetamines. An additional charge of being a habitual offender, third offense, was also added to each charge.
Mason County Prosecutor Lauren Kreinbrink said that of concern to her was that Yates had apparently not benefited from the past counseling and rehab that he had received, nor had he learned his lesson.
“Mr. Yates has had extensive community mental health counseling for the many issues he has, which apparently hasn’t helped. He has been in trouble since a very young age.”
“My client has been tying to get help for his metal health issues,” Al Swanson, defense attorney, said. “But those issues are significant.”
Yates addressed the court and said he believed he wouldn’t be able to get the help he needed in prison.
“I need help,” Yates told Judge Susan Sniegowski. “And so far I’m not getting it. I’ve talked to sponsors from two groups here and they said they would be willing to transport me to treatment if you would consider a term other than prison.
“Drugs had made me a different person,” he continued. “I’ve lost my family and everyone that’s important to me because of this.
“If you would just consider something other than more prison judge,” he asked.
Judge Sniegowski told Yates the choice was up to him (in regard to his future).
“It’s a positive thing that you recognize you need help,” the judge said. “And now it’s up to you which way your life goes. You’re 33, you’ve lived a lot of life, but have a lot of life yet to live. There are many programs available to you in prison that I think would be very beneficial to you. Take advantage of them.”
When Yates last appeared in 51st Circuit Court, Judge Richard Cooper presided. That was in 2009.
At that time Judge Cooper sentenced him to varying prison terms for home invasion, first and second degree; two counts of armed robbery, and felony firearms. The sentences ranged from a maximum prison time of two years for the felony firearms to 40 years for the first degree, home invasion. He was paroled on June, 16, 2020. He was arrested in Mason County on July 19, 2021.