A 61-year-old Scottville man was arrested Wednesday on three criminal sexual conduct charges following a six-month long investigation by the Scottville Police Department.
Tommy Bruce Lemire of 125 W. Broadway was arraigned Thursday by Magistrate Glenn Jackson on one count of criminal sexual conduct, second degree — relationship, and two counts of criminal sexual conduct, first degree — relationship. All three counts are felonies.
He posted $50,000 cash/surety bond Thursday afternoon and remains free on bond. His next court appearance is scheduled at 1:45 p.m., Dec. 9, for a probable cause hearing.
He was arrested in connection with alleged incidents that took place in the 100 block of West Broadway Street.
He was arrested around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Ludington area, according to Scottville Police Chief Matt Murphy.