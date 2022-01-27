A 39-year-old Scottville man remained lodged in the Mason County Jail Thursday afternoon following his arrest Tuesday by Scottville Police officers.
Arrested was Brandon Charles Hathaway of 407 N. Thomas St., Scottville. He was arrested on two charges of assaulting/resisting a police officer and being a habitual offender, second offense.
His bond was set at $50,000 cash by Magistrate Glenn Jackson III.
Scottville Police Chief Matt Murphy said officers were called to the residence at 8:45 a.m., Tuesday, for a possible domestic assault.
He said when officers arrived, Hathaway appeared to be intoxicated or under the influence of drugs.
When officers attempted to subdue him, he allegedly began pushing and shoving the officers.
He was finally taken into custody and transported to the Mason County Jail.
Hathaway was pleaded guilty earlier this month in 51st Circuit Court on a charge of resisting and opposing a police officer from a March 23, 2020, incident.
A second count of resisting and opposing an officer was dismissed. He has yet to be sentenced on that charge.
In the March 2020 incident, Hathaway was apprehended by the Scottville Police Department on a warrant alleging domestic violence in an earlier incident that month. When officers went to his home, he fought with officers including kicking one in the face.
The domestic violence charge was dismissed in January.