A Scottville man was bound over on a charge of murder and resisting an officer from a March incident during a preliminary exam Friday in 79th District Court in Ludington.
Nicholas David Blough, 36, has been held since the March 17 incident. Blough is accused of the murder of Kenneth Lee Schweitzer in Hamlin Township. Blough was charged not only with murder but also a count of resisting and obstructing an officer.
Judge John Middlebrook said the low standard of probable cause was met based on the testimony he heard.
Marlene Harrand, Blough’s mother and the ex-girlfriend of Schweitzer, testified for more than an hour about the incident. Harrand testified that Blough showed up on the back of Harrand’s residence on the morning of March 16 after not seeing him for months.
“Ken opened the curtains and saw Nick sitting there. He apparently had been sitting there a long time,” Harrand said. “He seemed disturbed. He said he had issues with a place to live. He no longer had a place to live.”
Harrand testified that she, Schweitzer and Blough spent the day together. She said they ate breakfast together and smoked marijuana — from two to three marijuana cigarettes for herself to only “a hit” by Blough.
As the trio was to have dinner — steak and potatoes — Harrand brought Schweitzer his dinner first. She returned to the kitchen, prepared a plate for Blough and returned to the living room with Blough’s plate.
That’s when she saw Schweitzer.
“He was in front of the rocking chair, right by the coffee table, by the couch. It was a small area,” Harrand said. “He wasn’t a very big man. And he was just kind of crumpled down on the floor.
“I had the second plate (in my) hand,” she said later. “I set that on the coffee table. I went to Ken, (and I) thought he had a seizure because he was diagnosed with seizure disorder.”
As she was attempting to lift Schweitzer, though, she made a discovery.
“As I brought my right hand out, I had the handle of the knife in my hand,” Harrand said. “A great big huge, huge, huge knife. I don’t know how many inches long. It was huge.”
She said later, “I was just … I just started screaming, I think. I had thought that the steak was blood that I served Ken, but I found out the blood came from Ken himself.
“As I pulled my hand back out, only the top of my hand was full of blood.”
When asked by Middlebrook, Harrand described the feeling of when she had the knife.
“I didn’t feel it pull out. I had no idea where it was,” he said.
She said she saw Blough leave through of the back of her home. With the knife in her hand, she went out the west door of her home to the home of Jay Funk.
Funk testified to Harrand coming to his door.
“She had tears in her eyes. She had a knife in her hand, and she had some blood. She had blood on her hand,” Funk said he observed of Harrand.
Funk testified that Harrand had blood on her left hand, but she testified that it was on her right. He said he tried to calm her down.
He said Harrand placed the knife on the deck, and he placed a planter on top of it. He then called law enforcement.
In August, Middlebrook ruled that the prosecution could not introduce the autopsy report nor a toxicology report during Friday’s hearing because that information was not provided to the defense by August.
It forced Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Lauren Kreinbrink to call Dr. Patrick Hansma, a deputy medical examiner with the Homer Stryker School of Medicine at Western Michigan University, who supervised Schweitzer’s autopsy. Hansma supervised a fellow that conducted the autopsy, though, and Dinehart objected. Middlebrook overruled.
“Intermittently, yes. I was 6 feet away and I was keeping tabs. He would call me over or I would look over to see where he was,” Hansma said of the autopsy when asked by Kreinbrink.
Hansma said during his near hour-long testimony that there were two stab wounds with a depth was greater than their length.
“The higher stab wound passed through the left side of the rib cage through the third rib and through the heart,” Hansma said. “The lower stab wound terminated in the aorta (of the heart).”
He said the wounds were fatal.
“In this case, there is no competing cause of death,” he said.
Hansma said the wounds could either be by someone else or from suicide. But the manner of death was determined to be a homicide.
“Manner of death on a death certificate and by my testimony is a medical definition of homicide. It has absolutely nothing to do with the legal definition of homicide,” he testified. “I have cases I have certified as natural and parents are facing murder charges in court.”
He said the conclusion of homicide in this case was from reviewing a medical examiner investigative report from the scene and law enforcement records.
Deputy Austin Mendez testified that he recognized Blough from previous encounters. When he announced he was a deputy and Blough needed to stop, a foot chase ensued.
“I think we just got tired. He stopped. I stopped,” Mendez said of the conclusion of the chase.
Mendez said Blough was not compliant initially, but then turned to face Mendez. He was then apprehended Deputy Austin Priese.
Following Blough’s arrest, Mendez then returned to Harrand’s arrest to assist in processing the crime scene.
On cross examination, Mendez said Blough stopped running after Mendez said he pulled out his taser.
He also stated that he did not place the knife in the sheath found on the table.
Before calling witnesses, defense attorney Traci Dinehart asked Middlebrook to consider recusing himself from overseeing the hearing. Dinehart outlined that Middlebrook represented Community Mental Health in probate court proceedings against Blough when Middlebrook was a prosecutor.
Kreinbrink cited a previous instance where Middlebrook recused himself in a similar circumstance.
Middlebrook, though, proceeded with the hearing.
“I have no recollection of Mr. Blough. I don’t have any bias or prejudice one way or another,” he said. “I don’t remember anything about any particular mental health hearing. I know we had a couple of competency examinations in this case, and the court has ruled that Mr. Blough is competent.”
Dinehart indicated that an insanity plea may be used later in the case. Blough underwent psychiatric examinations and was eventually found competent to stand trial by Middlebrook.
Middlebrook said the decision on insanity will come from the circuit court.