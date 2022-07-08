A Scottville man was bound over to circuit court on two felony counts that could lead to a life sentence if convicted during a preliminary examination before Judge John Middlebrook in 79th District Court Friday afternoon in Ludington.
Clinton John Taylor, 32, was charged with delivery of a controlled substance causing death, a felony. Attached to the charge was a habitual offender supplemental warrant second conviction. If convicted, Taylor could face life in prison or any term of years.
The Scottville Police Department investigated the incident that took place on May 1, 2021, where Jacob Howe, 28, of Scottville died. Taylor was arraigned in March in district court on the allegations, and a $50,000 cash or surety bond was set.
Middlebrook said the standards for probable cause to bind the case over following the preliminary exam were met. Each attorney, Mason County Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Beth Hand and defense attorney Jeff Slocombe, cited a 2010 Michigan Supreme Court case that was similar to the case before Middlebrook.
“It does bear noting that there are some dissimilarities with the Plunkett case,” Middlebrook said.
Hand argued that in the 2010 case of Michigan v. Plunkett, any assistance given to someone to complete a drug deal can be used to probable cause.
“If you drive somebody to a drug deal knowing that it is a drug deal, you’re aiding and abetting,” she said.
Plus, she said, the jury instructions for a case similar to Plunkett indicate that the drugs in the system of a deceased person don’t have to be the sole factor in the death.
“Clearly, the medical examiner’s report indicates that… fetanyl was a contributing factor. The prosecutor only has to prove that it is a contributing factor,” Hand said.
Slocombe argued that the differences in the matter with his client and Plunkett was that his client didn’t pay for or arrange for the transaction for the drugs. Rather, he was simply someone who provided a ride to Howe.
“Howe was the driver, metaphorically,” he said. “He found the dealer, paid the dealer and supplied the drugs.”
Slocombe asserted that after Taylor left Howe the day before, there was no telling what whether it was the drugs the pair received earlier that day or something else that caused the death of Howe.
“(The prosecution needs) to show causation, (and) they don’t have it. They haven’t even had the needles examined. I asked them to look at the pictures this apartment, and it is putrid. There’s needles everywhere. We don’t know if he did find a stash (of drugs not related to the deal with Taylor and Howe).
“It’s not my client’s burden to show he didn’t provide the drugs. It’s their burden to show that he did provide them.”
During testimony, Howe was found roughly within a day after his death. Elizabeth Gillette, an investigator with the medical examiner’s office, testified that rigor mortis previously set in and was going through its process of ending when she examined Howe.
A needle was found near Howe, Gillette testified.
Scottville Det. Aaron Sailor testified that before his death, Howe asked Taylor to assist Howe in cashing a $100 check from Howe’s mother. Taylor initially told Sailor one story, Sailor said, and then admitted that Taylor told him Howe asked him to go to Muskegon to purchase drugs.
Both used the drugs they purchased that day, and Sailor testified Taylor told him that Taylor warned Howe that the heroin they bought could be laced with fetanyl. Sailor testified that Taylor told him both he and Howe used a portion of what they bought shortly after purchasing it.
Sailor said his investigation was from the reports he received from Scottville Police Officer Scott Fessenden who responded to the scene. Fessenden testified that members of the fire department, emergency first responders and deputies with the sheriff’s office responded that day. Scottville Police Chief Matt Murphy testified he, too, went to the scene and made observations of the scene.