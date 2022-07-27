A Scottville man was found competent to stand trial for felony charges including murder from the March death of a Hamlin Township man.

The Managing Editor for the Ludington Daily News since June 2018 and on the staff since Oct. 2011, taking over for legendary Lloyd Wallace. Previously with The Chippewa Herald in Chippewa Falls, Wis., and the Tuscola County Advertiser in Caro.

Trending Food Videos