A Scottville man was found competent to stand trial for felony charges including murder from the March death of a Hamlin Township man.
Nicholas David Blough, 36, is currently at the Michigan Center for Forensic Psychiatry in Saline being treated for schizophrenia. In a report to be considered for restoring his competency, it also sought for Blough to remain at the forensic center to complete treatment.
Judge John Middlebrook ruled that Blough could remain at the center until one or two days before in-person proceedings are needed. The traveling between Washtenaw and Mason counties is to allow for Blough to meet with his attorney, Tracie Dinehart.
Blough is charged with a felony count of homicide open murder short form and a felony count of assault/resisting/obstructing an officer from a March 16 incident in Hamlin Township. The charges are related to the death of Kenneth Lee Schweitzer, 71, and an incident with Mason County Sheriff’s Deputy Austin Mendez.
Dinehart objected to the forensic report being submitted because the author of the report was not available for the hearing. Instead, Dr. Jonathan Dunlop testified. Dunlop indicated that he agreed with the findings of the report, although he did not sign onto it.
“Typically the treatment team is part of a patient’s care. A psychiatrist and a social worker, who is called a clinician. I have been Mr. Blough’s psychiatrist since he came here,” Dunlop said.
Dunlop, who is a forensic psychiatrist, said he diagnosed Blough with schizophrenia. It was also a prior diagnosis from Community Mental Health. Dunlop testified that because Blough had a history of either discontinuing medication or taking less medication to manage his mental disorder, the center sought the ability to keep Blough in Saline.
“That’s based on a clinical history… Mr. Blough has historically not taken medication without a court order,” Dunlop said. “He has patterns of taking reduced medication.”
Dinehart argued that Blough sought a return to the Mason County Jail. Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Lauren Kreinbrink argued that the court should follow the recommendation by the center so Blough may be consistently medicated. Middlebrook ruled to keep Blough at the center.
Blough was ordered to the center in mid-May, but Dunlop said in testimony in the competency hearing that Blough did not arrive there until June 14.
Middlebrook set a probable cause hearing in the case for Wednesday, Aug. 3. However, before doing so, Dinehart sought a dismissal in the case, saying that she had yet to receive an autopsy report, toxicology report or other items from the prosecutor’s office. Kreinbrink countered that Dinehart was in possession of all of the evidence her office received.
“We don’t have the important discovery moving forward,” Dinehart said. “We reserve the right to dismiss.”