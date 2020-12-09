Whether a Scottville man is grieving from the loss of his father as a teen or affected by a closed-head injury he received in the past, Prosecuting Attorney Paul Spaniola said in open court Tuesday he felt that Jacob Howe had been self-medicating.
Howe, 27, 400 W. Third St., appeared during the Zoom video conference call during 51st Circuit Court proceedings. He was sentenced on two counts which he had previously pleaded by Judge Susan K. Sniegowski.
He received a term of one year on probation and 12 months in jail for possession of methamphetamine and a charge of retail fraud, third degree. A charge of maintaining a drug house was dismissed. He was ordered to serve seven months in jail immediately and was given credit for seven months already served. Additionally he must pay $660 in fines, costs, restitution and other court fees.
Spaniola said that Howe had lost his father when he was 16 and received a closed-head injury five years ago.
“Mr. Howe has some serious substance abuse issues also,” Spaniola said, “and I fear that as his need increases, that use of harsher and harsher drugs is going to escalate. It already appears to be headed that way. The retail fraud incident was at Dollar General in Scottville where he bought a product called Dust It, to get high, while he was on probation for the meth charge.
“What you need to do, Mr. Howe, is find a substance abuse program, which I understand you have, and stick with it,” he added. “If you don’t you will keep getting addicted to harder and harder drugs and find it harder and harder to function.”
Howe’s attorney, Tracie Dinehart, said that Howe has been sober since his last arrest and is currently enrolled in substance abuse as well as mental health counseling through Community Mental Health.
“He has been successful in following the treatment plan thus far and I have high hopes that he will continue to do so,” Dinehart said.
“You need to continue to treat your underlying medical and mental health diagnoses as well as your substance abuse issues,” Judge Sniegowski told him. “I am encouraged to see that you have been compliant with the program so far, and I wish you luck that you will continue to do so.”