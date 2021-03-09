A 61-year-old Scottville man pleaded no contest to a charge of criminal sexual conduct (CSC), first degree, Tuesday before 51st Circuit Court Judge Susan K. Sniegowski.
The CSC first degree charge involves a person between 13-16 years old. A plea of no contest means that he neither confirms nor denies the charge.
Tommy Bruce Lemire of 125 W. Broadway St. entered the no contest plea because of possible civil liability, according to his attorney Al E. Swanson of Muskegon, and the court accepted that plea.
Lemire was arrested on the charge June 25, 2020. The incidents allegedly took place “over a period of time” according to Sniegowski. He remains free on bond and will be sentenced May 4 at 1:45 p.m.