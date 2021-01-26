Miles David-Isiah Roberts, 28, of 184 N. Gordon Road, Scottville, pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, third offense, a felony, Tuesday.
His plea was entered before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski in 51st Circuit Court, via Zoom video-conferencing.
As part of the plea deal reached, Roberts faces one year in jail, with one month to be served up front and the rest to be served at the court’s discretion. He will also be placed on probation, will be ordered to perform 60 hours of community service, attend substance abuse counseling, pay fines and costs and his car will be immobilized for not less than one year.
The charges against Roberts were lodged following his July 25, 2020, arrest by Mason County Sheriff’s deputies at 7637 S. Lakeshore Drive in Summit Township. He admitted that he had two prior drunken driving arrests, one in March 2017 and one in December 2017. His blood alcohol was 0.199 at the time of his last arrest.
He remains free on bond and is scheduled to be sentenced March 9.